Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα, 5/10

Δημοσιεύθηκε στις Δημοσιεύθηκε από Επικαιρότητα Print this article
Διαβάστε επίσης

Τη γιορτή της Αγίας Χαριτίνης μάρτυρος, Οσία Μεθοδία της Κιμώλου, Αγίου Ερμογένη, γιορτάζει σήμερα η Ορθόδοξη εκκλησία.

Μην ξεχάσετε να ευχηθείτε χρόνια πολλά στους:

Χαριτίνη, Χαριτίνα, Χαρίτη, Τίνα, Χαρά

Μεθοδία

Ερμογένης

Κοινωνία
,
Παλαιότερα άρθρα: