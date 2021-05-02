Δεν ανακοινώνει κρούσματα ο ΕΟΔΥ λόγω Πάσχα

Δεν θα ανακοινωθεί σήμερα έκθεση επιδημιολογικής επιτήρησης, σύμφωνα με τον ΕΟΔΥ.

Συγκεκριμένα η ανακοίνωση αναφέρει: «Σας ενημερώνουμε πως σήμερα, Κυριακή του Πάσχα, δεν θα αναρτηθεί έκθεση επιδημιολογικής επιτήρησης».

