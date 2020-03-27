Έκτακτο: Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό διαγνώστηκε ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Μπόρις Τζόνσον.
Όπως έγινε γνωστό έχει ήπια συμπτώματα και αναμένεται να τεθεί σε καραντίνα.
Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus.
I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus.
Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri
— Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020
Το ανακοίνωσε ο ίδιος μέσω Twitter.