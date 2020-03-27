Έκτακτο: Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό ο Μπόρις Τζόνσον

Δημοσιεύθηκε στις Δημοσιεύθηκε από Επικαιρότητα Print this article
boris
Διαβάστε επίσης

Θετικός στον κορωνοϊό διαγνώστηκε ο Βρετανός πρωθυπουργός Μπόρις Τζόνσον.

Όπως έγινε γνωστό έχει ήπια συμπτώματα και αναμένεται να τεθεί σε καραντίνα.

http://

Το ανακοίνωσε ο ίδιος μέσω Twitter.

 

Διεθνή
Παλαιότερα άρθρα:

Σχολιάστε