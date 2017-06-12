Η Ελλάδα της κλιματικής αλλαγής- Νησί ο Λαιμός, αρχαία και παραλίες σε κίνδυνο

Ποιο θα είναι το μέγεθος της κλιματικής αλλαγής στη χώρα μας και ποιες οι επιπτώσεις; Μέχρι το 2065 τα Δέλτα μεγάλων ποταμών της Ελλάδας, όπως του Αξιού, ενδεχομένως να μετατραπούν σε θαλάσσιους κόλπους. Ο Λαιμός της Βουλιαγμένης στην Αττική ενδέχεται να γίνει νησί και δημοφιλείς παραλίες της Ελλάδας είναι πιθανό να εξαφανιστούν. Μια οκταμελής ομάδα επιστημόνων με συντονιστή τον καθηγητή του Πανεπιστημίου Αθηνών Κωνσταντίνο Καρτάλη και μέλη, μεταξύ άλλων, τους καθηγητές από το Πανεπιστήμιο Θεσσαλίας Δημήτρη Οικονόμου και Χάρη Κοκκώση, τον καθηγητή του University of New South Wales Μάνθο Σανταμούρη και τους φυσικούς περιβάλλοντος από το ΕΚΠΑ Ηλία Αγαθαγγελίδη και Αναστάσιο Πολύδωρο, ανέλαβε την εκπόνηση της μελέτης σε συνεργασία με τη διαΝΕΟσις. Καταγράφοντας για την περίοδο 2046-2056 το πώς σημαντικές αλλαγές στο κλίμα της χώρας μας θα επηρεάσουν τομείς της ελληνικής οικονομίας και το παραγωγικό μοντέλο της χώρας.
Σύμφωνα με τα στοιχεία της έρευνας, η θερμοκρασία στα μέσα του αιώνα θα είναι αυξημένη κατά 2,5°C κατά μέσο όρο σε σχέση με το διάστημα 1961-1990, ενώ η κατά τόπους αύξηση αυτή θα αγγίζει ακόμα και τους 3,8°C τους θερινούς μήνες. Η αύξηση των ημερών με καύσωνα θα είναι περίπου 15-20 ετησίως, ενώ οι βροχοπτώσεις θα μειωθούν κατά 12% περίπου. Η στάθμη της θάλασσας θα αυξηθεί κατά 20-59 εκατοστά. Τα ακραία φαινόμενα θα είναι συχνότερα. Από τις παραπάνω αρνητικές επιπτώσεις θα επηρεαστούν περισσότερο η Κεντρική Μακεδονία, η Θεσσαλία, η Δυτική Πελοπόννησος και η Αττική.
Πώς όμως, θα επηρεάσει η κλιματική αλλαγή το φυσικό περιβάλλον, το αστικό περιβάλλον, τη δημόσια υγεία αλλά και την οικονομία;
Περίπου 5,5 εκατ. Έλληνες των 25 μεγαλύτερων πόλεων της χώρας θα αντιμετωπίσουν επιβαρυμένες θερμικές συνθήκες λόγω της αύξησης της θερμοκρασίας και συνεπώς η υγεία εκατομμυρίων Ελλήνων ηλικίας άνω των 65 θα κινδυνεύσει από τη ραγδαία αύξηση του αριθμού των ημερών με πολύ υψηλές θερμοκρασίες. Κάποια σενάρια ωστόσο προβλέπουν θετικές συνέπειες σε πιο εύκρατες περιοχές, όπως η Κρήτη. Οι περιοχές της Θεσσαλίας και της Κεντρικής Μακεδονίας θα έχουν μειωμένη αγροτική παραγωγή.
Οι επιπτώσεις στις αμπελοκαλλιέργειες θα επηρεάσουν αρνητικά τα νότια της χώρας, ενώ θα ευνοήσουν προσωρινά τα βόρεια. Τα χιονοδρομικά κέντρα της χώρας, κυρίως αυτά που βρίσκονται σε χαμηλό υψόμετρο στα νότια (Μαίναλο και Χελμός) θα πάψουν να έχουν το χιόνι που έχουμε συνηθίσει. Αρχαιολογικοί χώροι που είναι εκτεθειμένοι στη φύση όπως ο Ναός του Επικούρειου Απόλλωνα και η Αρχαία Ολυμπία θα κινδυνεύσουν άμεσα. Τα δάση θα κινδυνεύσουν, καθώς οι δασικές πυρκαγιές θα είναι πιο συχνές. Συνολικά από την άνοδο της στάθμης της θάλασσας κινδυνεύει να χαθεί το 3,5% της έκτασης της χώρας. Εκτιμάται ότι το φαινόμενο μπορεί να έχει κόστος ίσο με περίπου το 2% του ΑΕΠ της χώρας.
Ο Λαιμός της Βουλιαγμένης ενδέχεται να γίνει νησί, ενώ δημοφιλείς παραλίες της Ελλάδας κινδυνεύουν να εξαφανιστούν. Για παράδειγμα, η νότια παραλία του Ορνού της Μυκόνου εκτιμάται ότι θα “φαγωθεί” από τη θάλασσα πλήρως, ενώ τα νερά θα φτάσουν σε απόσταση 150 μ. από την ακτή κατακλύζοντας δρόμους και κτίρια. Τα Δέλτα των μεγάλων ποταμών, όπως του Αξιού, θα μετατραπούν σε θαλάσσιους κόλπους. Λιμάνια και μαρίνες θα χρειαστούν εκτεταμένες εργασίες αναβάθμισης και θωράκισης.
Τέλος, σύμφωνα πάντα με τα στοιχεία της μελέτης, αν και η αύξηση της θερμοκρασίας πιθανότατα θα οδηγήσει στην επιμήκυνση της τουριστικής περιόδου, η δαπάνη θέρμανσης θα μειωθεί σε χειμερινούς τουριστικούς προορισμούς, ενώ η δαπάνη ψύξης θα αυξηθεί σε καλοκαιρινούς τουριστικούς προορισμούς. Ενώ, το κόστος κατανάλωσης ενέργειας στο κέντρο της Αθήνας – ήδη διπλάσιο από το αντίστοιχο κόστος στο Μαρούσι – θα αυξηθεί σημαντικά.
