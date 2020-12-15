Κλειστός ο σταθμός του Μετρό στο Σύνταγμα

Κλειστός θα είναι από τις 11 το πρωί ο σταθμός του μετρό ” ΣΥΝΤΑΓΜΑ” με εντολή της Ελληνικής Αστυνομίας.

Οι συρμοί θα διέρχονται από τον σταθμό, χωρίς όμως να πραγματοποιούνται στάσεις.

