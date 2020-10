New York Times: To άγαλμα της Μέδουσας με το κομμένο κεφάλι του Περσέα γίνεται σύμβολο του… #MeToo

View this post on Instagram

Philadelphia. We are now assembling Medusa and she is looking great! Scott, at Laran Bronze, is doing an amazing job!!! The light effect looks like a powerful aura. She is almost ready for NYC to face the Criminal Courts. @vanessasolomonsculpt @mwthproject @bekandersen @laranbronze #medusa #justice #sculpture #figurativesculpture #art #perseus #feminism #mythology