Ποιοι γιορτάζουν σήμερα 6/10

Η Ορθόδοξη εκκλησία σήμερα τιμάει τους Αγίους Θωμά του Αποστόλου και Μάρτυρος Ερωτηίδος της παρθένου.

Μην ξεχάσετε να ευχηθείτε χρόνια πολλά σε όσους έχουν τα ονόματα:

Θωμάς, Θωμαή
Ερωτηίς, Ερωτηίδα

