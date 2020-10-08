Το ζεύγος Bieber έκανε μια πολύ… καυτή φωτογράφηση

O ποπ σταρ Justin Bieber και η σύζυγός του και διάσημο μοντέλο Hailey Baldwin, δέχτηκαν να ποζάρουν στο φακό του γνωστού φωτογράφου Eli Russell Linnetz για λογαριασμό της ιταλικής έκδοσης της Vogue και το αποτέλεσμα είναι… καυτό!
Το νιόπαντρο ζευγάρι, μίλησε για το γάμο του στο περιοδικό Vogue Italia και μας χάρισε μια σειρά από άκρως σέξι πόζες.
For the October issue of Vogue Italia, @HaileyBieber opens up about her marriage with @JustinBieber. Photographed by @EliRussellLinnetz and styled by @melzy917. On newsstands tomorrow. Discover more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Justin’s personal stylist @KarlaWelchstylist Interview @RaffaelePanizza Hair @SerenaRadaelli @cloutierremix Make-Up @FrancescaTolot @cloutierremix Grooming for Justin @brittsully Manicure @KimmieKyees @thewallgroup Set design @HeathMattioli @frankreps On set @roscoproduction #aboutNewton
