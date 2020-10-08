Το ζεύγος Bieber έκανε μια πολύ… καυτή φωτογράφηση

Δημοσιεύθηκε στις Δημοσιεύθηκε από Επικαιρότητα Print this article
Διαβάστε επίσης

O ποπ σταρ Justin Bieber και η σύζυγός του και διάσημο μοντέλο Hailey Baldwin, δέχτηκαν να ποζάρουν στο φακό του γνωστού φωτογράφου Eli Russell Linnetz για λογαριασμό της ιταλικής έκδοσης της Vogue και το αποτέλεσμα είναι… καυτό!

Το νιόπαντρο ζευγάρι, μίλησε για το γάμο του στο περιοδικό Vogue Italia και μας χάρισε μια σειρά από άκρως σέξι πόζες.

Κοινωνία
Παλαιότερα άρθρα: