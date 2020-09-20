Τζένιφερ Άνιστον σε Μπραντ Πιτ… on air: «Νομίζω ότι είσαι πολύ σέξι»

View this post on Instagram

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's recreation of Fast Times at Ridgemont High's infamous pool scene was… transcendently steamy, to say the least. And Pitt, bless him, blushed through the scene as the rest of the cast—including Julia Roberts, Morgan Freeman, Sean Penn, Henry Golding and more—dissolved into embarrassed laughs. Read more about the full reunion at the link in bio. 📹: @coreresponse