Τζένιφερ Άνιστον σε Μπραντ Πιτ… on air: «Νομίζω ότι είσαι πολύ σέξι»

Viral έγινε η εμαφάνιση των Μπραντ Πιτ – Τζένιφερ Άνιστον και το «πονηρό» τους φλερτ στο πλαίσιο της διαδικτυακής ανάγνωσης της ταινίας “Fast Times At Ridgemont High”, μαζί με άλλους γνωστούς ηθοποιούς.

Συγκεκριμένα η ατάκα «Νομίζω ότι είσαι πολύ σέξι» από την Τζένιφερ Άνιστον ενθουσίασεόσους παρακολούθησαν το πρώην αγαπημένο ζευγάρι να φλερτάρει on air.

Κοινωνία
